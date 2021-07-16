Rice output rose four times in past 50 years : Razzaque



Representational image

It was only 1 crore tonnes in the year 1971-72. But adoption and implementation of agriculture-friendly policies by the government have increased rice production to 4 crore metric tons in 2020, he said.

The minister was addressing a virtual discussion on "Transformation of Climate-Resistant Agriculture and Food System in COVID-19 Conditions" organized by the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in the conference room of the Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday, an official press release said .

Razzaque said the country has achieved unprecedented success in agriculture sector under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Production increased manifold under her guidance.

He laid emphasis on inventing stress-tolerant rice varieties to cope with the adverse impacts caused by climate change and tidal surge.

Senior Secretary of Agriculture Ministry Md Mesbahul Islam, Additional Secretary Md Ruhul Amin Talukder, Regional Representative of IRRI in South Asia Nafees Meah and representatives of different countries, among others, participated in the discussion.



