Shahinoor acting PIO of PID

Md. Shahinoor Miah, additional principal information officer (admin and press) at Press Information Department (PID), has been given the charge of the Principal Information Officer (PIO).

He has been given the charge as his additional duty with financial facilities as the tenure of PIO Surath Kumar Sarker ended on July 14 (Wednesday).

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a notification to this end on Wednesday.

Md. Shahinoor Miah is an officer of the 13th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS). In 1994, he joined BCS (Information-General) cadre. In his career, he served at field level and headquarters of Mass Communication Department and in different positions at the Department of Films and Publications.

Since 2003, Shahinoor Miah served in different positions at press, protocol and coordination sections and acted as senior DPIO and additional principal information officer at PID for the last 18 years.

He was a student of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University.