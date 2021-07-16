DRU members can receive treatment over telephone

Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) has launched a telephone medical service for its members as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday with the service provider Best Aid.

Under the agreement, members and family members will be able to avail free medical treatment for any health problem through teleconference and video conferencing by giving the serial number (ID number) of the latest voter list of DRU.

Also, by requesting to enter the Best Aid apps (Bestaid) or website (http://bestaidbd.com), the required medicines will be delivered by free courier.

However, members have to pay the courier service charge for this, said a press release.

Under the agreement, DRU General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan and Director and Head of Best Aid Logistics Mehedi Hasan Monmoy signed the agreement.

On the occasion, a function was organized at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of the organization this morning to inaugurate the DRU-Best Aid Telemedicine Services Agreement and SMC-Salute Frontliners. -BSS