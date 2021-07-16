GP net profit declines by 3.44pc in 2021

Despite reported increases in subscribers and data consumption, the country's leading mobile operator Grameenphone's net profit fell 3.44 percent to Tk 1,740 crore in the first half of 2021, compared to the same time of the previous year.

In quarter to quarter, its profit dropped further by 4.5pc to Tk850crore from Tk 890 crore of the Januray-March period of 2021.

However, in the first half of this calendar year, the company registered 1.98pc revenue growth to Tk 7,060 crore compared to that of last year, according to its financial results released on Thursday.

The company acquired 29.88 lakh new subscribers in the first quarter of 2021, ending the period with 8.20 crore subscribers.

Some of 4.37 crore subscribers, or 53.3pc of the total subscribers, are using internet services.

"Following the extensive expansion of 4G to all of our towers in the first quarter, Grameenphone has focused on deploying the newly-acquired spectrum and continuing to roll out new sites, with 4G data users increasing by 2.3 million, up 56.5 per cent year on year, and digital recharge up 14.5 per cent."





