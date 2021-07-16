Livestock ministry for  smooth transportation of sacrificial animals

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has sent a letter to give priority to the safety provisions of the sacrificial animals and the vehicles at the ferry crossing.

The letter was sent to the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Shipping Ministry after a meeting at secretariat on Thursday ahead the Eid-ul-Azha.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Sham Rezaul Karim presided over the meeting.

In the letter, it was asked to take necessary steps so that the vehicles carrying the sacrificial animals could reach their destinations without any extortion or harassment.

It also requested all concerned authorities to take necessary steps to ensure that such vehicles are given priority in ferry crossings and roads.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has sent another letter to the Public Security Division today to take necessary steps to ensure that the cattle traders do not face any snatching, robbery or any kind of insecurity after transporting, selling and post-selling sacrificial animals.










