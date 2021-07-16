Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 July, 2021, 12:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Lifting lockdown a suicidal decision

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Lifting lockdown a suicidal decision

Lifting lockdown a suicidal decision

Barely 24 hours had passed after the health directorate's grim warning was made public over the deteriorating Covid-19 situation - the government on Wednesday announced relaxing the ongoing 'Strict Lockdown' ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Lockdown has already been lifted by now. However, strict restriction on movement will be re-imposed from 23 July.

Lifting or relaxing the lockdown will not only result in crowding and gatherings in public places and long distance transports, it will even spread the virus faster. Arguments for maintaining social distancing and wearing protective gears are there, still infection rate is shooting up fast.

We have enough reasons to fear for, since the country witnessed daily C-19 deaths of 210 people in 24 hours until Wednesday morning.  The country also saw an additional 12,383 new cases just a day before the government relaxed the lockdown. Moreover, reports received from different districts of the country also say large numbers of patients are dying with Corona symptoms at Covid units in hospitals there. Lifting the lockdown at a critical moment as now falls no short of a suicidal decision.

We must not fail to realise, our overcrowded hospitals have already stretched to a breaking point. According to the Covid-19 Dynamic Dashboard of the DGHS, ICU occupancy rate has doubled in one month since June 14. ICU beds are filling up thick and fast as around 50 percent of Covid patients are coming to hospitals in critical condition.

The point, however, with new daily cases reported over 11,000 in the last week and the positivity rate around 30 percent, we fear healthcare facilities across the country including those in Dhaka may face a bigger crisis than it experienced in April this year - unless runaway infections are not reined in. And not to forget, transmission has not come down as expected during the lockdown phase during the first 15 days of July.

Now that the lockdown has been relaxed or lifted, not much different between the two terms, the challenge now lays with our health policy makers how to deal with the flagging situation. From our end we call on the government to ramp up the vaccination programme.

A little over ten million shots have been delivered across the country in the last 4 months. If the vaccination programme continues at this pace, it will take six and a half years to reach the target. Apparently, the speed of vaccination must be increased manifold. If 5 lakh shots are delivered every day, it will take until December next year to reach the goal of national Covid-19 immunisation goal set by the government.
No wonder, we are heading towards difficult of times.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lifting lockdown a suicidal decision
Pandemic lifts child marriage at the peak
UNHRC adopts resolution on Rohingya crisis
Congrats Tigers, now build on further
Deadly Delta variant now dominates Dhaka
Yet another factory havoc cost 52 lives
Control price hike with an iron fist
Houses for the poor turns into ‘houses of cards’


Latest News
'Party can't be formed by announcement of a child who is not normal'
Kadam and Kunjalata ferries join Shimulia-Banglabazar waterway
DU students asked to register for vaccine by July 17
SC summons lawyer over Facebook post regarding CJ
No speed boats will ply on Banglabazar-Shimulia waterway
PM's intervention sought to keep garments open after Eid
Woman’s body found at Dumuria
1 killed, 2 injured from electrocution in Kotalipara
No Eid congregation at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan
Policeman commits suicide by shooting himself
Most Read News
The controversial black and white economy
Digital library-essential for pandemic time
Experts not hopeful about BD-China Tashkent meeting
Youth skill development: Industrial 4.0 perspectives
Traders from across the country have started arriving in the capital's cattle markets
Way to demolish the ‘Sabrina-ism’ in public sector
C-19 deaths remain above 200
VOA announces ending its Bangla radio service
Jamiat quits 20-party Alliance  
Vaccine diplomacy sees Russia boost its geopolitical leverage
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft