

Lifting lockdown a suicidal decision



Lifting or relaxing the lockdown will not only result in crowding and gatherings in public places and long distance transports, it will even spread the virus faster. Arguments for maintaining social distancing and wearing protective gears are there, still infection rate is shooting up fast.



We have enough reasons to fear for, since the country witnessed daily C-19 deaths of 210 people in 24 hours until Wednesday morning. The country also saw an additional 12,383 new cases just a day before the government relaxed the lockdown. Moreover, reports received from different districts of the country also say large numbers of patients are dying with Corona symptoms at Covid units in hospitals there. Lifting the lockdown at a critical moment as now falls no short of a suicidal decision.



We must not fail to realise, our overcrowded hospitals have already stretched to a breaking point. According to the Covid-19 Dynamic Dashboard of the DGHS, ICU occupancy rate has doubled in one month since June 14. ICU beds are filling up thick and fast as around 50 percent of Covid patients are coming to hospitals in critical condition.



The point, however, with new daily cases reported over 11,000 in the last week and the positivity rate around 30 percent, we fear healthcare facilities across the country including those in Dhaka may face a bigger crisis than it experienced in April this year - unless runaway infections are not reined in. And not to forget, transmission has not come down as expected during the lockdown phase during the first 15 days of July.



Now that the lockdown has been relaxed or lifted, not much different between the two terms, the challenge now lays with our health policy makers how to deal with the flagging situation. From our end we call on the government to ramp up the vaccination programme.



A little over ten million shots have been delivered across the country in the last 4 months. If the vaccination programme continues at this pace, it will take six and a half years to reach the target. Apparently, the speed of vaccination must be increased manifold. If 5 lakh shots are delivered every day, it will take until December next year to reach the goal of national Covid-19 immunisation goal set by the government.

