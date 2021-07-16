Third wave of C-19 amid Delta surge

Dear Sir



The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the C-19 variant's spread, along with increased social mobility and the inconsistent use of proven public health measures, is driving an increase in both case numbers and deaths. According to him, we are now in the early stages of a third wave of the pandemic.



Last week marked the fourth consecutive week of rising cases of Covid-19 globally, with increases recorded in all but one of WHO's six regions. Deaths are also rising again, after 10 weeks of steady decline. Meanwhile the virus is continuing to evolve, resulting in more transmissible variants. The spread of the Delta variant--one of the main drivers of the current increase in transmission--is also being fuelled by increased social mobility and the inconsistent use of proven public health and social measures. The ongoing "shocking disparity" in the global distribution of vaccines, as well as unequal access to life-saving tools has also exacerbated the condition in the developing and underdeveloped countries.



Using the full array of available public health and social measures and taking a comprehensive risk management approach to mass gatherings is a must.



Alif Khan

Over email