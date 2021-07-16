Floyd's murder: An exemplary judgement against racism

For the murder of George Floyd, the court convicted Derek Chauvin on Friday and imprisoned him for 22.5 years. The court mentioned during the judgement, the agony that the Floyd's family bearing has to be paid our glance. The court also remarked on the tragic and unexpected situation after the Floyd's murder. The judgement is a legal analysis and it does not exert emotion or kindness to anybody mentioned by the court.



Attorney General Keith Ellison revealed that the punishment is not adequate expressing her dissatisfaction. On the other hand, the murderer of Floyd, Derek Chauvin expressed his deep condolence for the Floyd's family standing on the court. The court listened to the groaning utterances of George Floyd, 'Be kind to me, I am unable to breathe, don't kill me'.



The protests and uprisings against racism throughout the world have arisen much attention to our people and mass media. In defining racism from my point of view, racism is a racial type of venom that is injected through the vein of different human races with a view to feeling the pseudo sense of superiority and supremacy of their own community and considering other communities inferior and substandard. Communal sentiments, communal superiority and inferiority, political aristocracy, elite sentiments of business tycoons, the sense of developed, developing and least developed countries and religiously biased people's bigotry and prejudice are the real manifestations of racism.



The real manifestations of racism can also be found in Literature which injects the human races venomously. Rudyard Kipling (1885-1936) stated, 'We are civilized and our duty is to civilize the world.' Through this statement he depicted his sense of racial supremacy and superiority. During the British Colonial Rule in the subcontinent, the hatred of the white man against the Indian people was engraved at the entrance of the European clubs: 'Dogs and Indians not allowed.'



Michael Madhusudan Dutta (1824-1873) renegaded his religion, accepted Christianity and wrote in English in his initial stage of poetic life with a view to getting applause and fame from Europe. Nirad C Chaudhuri known as 'Suicidal Nirad C Chaudhuri' divorced his race and adorned himself with the etiquette and behaviour of the British white men considering them racially superior.



In 1967 the USA was especially tumultuous with 911 race riots that were destructive to life and property. To excavate the exact causes of the race riots, President Lyndon Johnson formed the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders which delivered its 'Kerner Report' the following year. The findings were stark and it stated that the nation was moving to fragment itself into two societies, 'one black, one white--separate and unequal'.



To identify the igniting factors of the African Americans' resentment, the commission clarified, "The police are not merely a 'spark' factor. To some Negroes police have come to symbolize white power, white racism and white repression. And the fact is that many police do reflect and express these white attitudes."



Later Audre Lorde wrote about two weeks she spent in Moscow in 1976 at the invitation of the Union of Soviet Writers in the collection Sister Outsider. In the essay she reflects of her experience: "I came away with revolutionary women in my head. But I feel very much now still that we, Black Americans, exist alone in the mouth of the dragon. As I've always suspected, outside of rhetoric and proclamations of solidarity, there is no help, except us." The writer experienced this bitterness when the people were in processional demonstration at Moscow in Memory of Martin Luther King Junior along with placard that stated "Shame on racist killers".



Psychologist Jennifer L Eberhardt to be honoured with a MacArthur Fellowship investigates, "The subtle, complex, largely unconscious yet deeply ingrained ways that individuals racially code and categorize people, with a particular focus on associations between race and crime." Eberhardt and her colleagues write that the study augments previous research on the role of race in sentencing, demonstrating that stereotyping can have an effect through biased `intra-group' distinctions as well as between racial groups.



They also speculate that the difference in outcomes in cases with white versus black victims because of racist feelings of jurors' minds. The findings revealed that "the salience of race may incline jurors to think about race as a relevant and useful heuristic for determining the blameworthiness of the defendant and the perniciousness of the crime. In contrast, when both the victim and defendant are black, the intra-racial character of the crime may lead jurors to view the crime as a matter of interpersonal rather than intergroup conflict."



A majority of the American people now agrees that the police are more likely to use excessive force with a black person than a white person in similar situation. US Black Panther publication regularly uses the term and imagery of 'pigs' to refer to police, national guard, military, government figures, US imperialism and racial superiority broadly.



The statue of Leopold II, a Belgian king who brutalized Congo, vandalized the protests against racism in Belgium. The statue of Edward Closton, a slave trader of the seventeenth century in Bristol, was toppled as a protest against racism. The statue of Lord Clive known as Lord Vulture, a vicious asset-stripper and an utterly deaf to every sentiment of justice and humanity whose avarice knows no bounds has no place at Whitehall as a protest against racism and white supremacy. To my view, Whitehall symbolizes racial superiority through representing its colour.



It is interesting to compare the results of polling of Americans on their views of racism following the riots of 1967 to the protests of 2020 along Kenner Report. The comparative polls showed, "53 per cent of white Americans condemned the claim that racism had caused the riots, while 58 per cent of black Americans agreed to the findings." By contrast, this poll by Monmouth University Polling Institute shows that the George Floyd murder and protests led to large numbers of Americans changing their perspective on racism, policing, and the justification for protests.



Martin Luther King Junior (1929-1968) who fought for equality, human rights, justice and humanity and against racism, discrimination, inequity, oppression and injustice. In his legendary speech 'I have a dream' where he declared, `I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character.' He also said, "No one has to die for our struggles, if anyone has to die, let it be me."



Another legendary figure in world, Nelson Mandela (1918-2013) who also fought against apartheid sentiments, racism and discrimination stated, "I have fought against white domination, I have fought against black domination." The venom of racism is ingrained in human races and its manifestation is revealed through the stings of its fangs. George Floyd was murdered by the stings of these venomous fangs. The struggle against racism must be an ongoing protest that renders harmony, peace, solidarity and fraternity and humanity in different societies and countries in the world.

Mohammad Emamul Islam, Head, Department of English, Global University Bangladesh. Bellal Bin Quashem, Deputy Director,

Islamic Foundation, Ministry

of religious affairs.









