

Two eerily similar blazes; lessons not learned



The incident is eerily similar to what happened at Tazreen fashion factory in Ashulia nine years ago. Once again we saw swift death of so many trapped factory workers and their charred bodies which no one could even recognize. However, the Ashulia fire killed 117 workers and injured over 200 in 2012. And this blaze in Rupganj took lives of at least 52 workers and injured about 50 more in a similar tragic way.



In both incidents, the workers were trapped on different floors of the factories. There were no fire extinguishers in either factory or they were not used in time and properly to bring the two deadly fires under control. Also, there were no fire or emergency exits in either building or they were not kept unlocked for escape of the factory workers. Both blazes burned people so badly that their relatives were even unable to identify them.



The fire at Hashem food factory confirms that we haven't learned any lessons from the 2012Ashulia fire which the whole world watched on TV in disbelief and horror. The Rupganj fire unveiled a bitter truth of unsafe working conditions for factory workers in Bangladesh. In the event of a fire in any building anywhere in the world, the first thing for people inside is to get out immediately for saving their lives.



But it didn't happen at Tazreen apparel factory in Ashulia in 2012 and Hashem food factory in Rupganj last week. When fire broke out at both factories, workers could not escape from the burning buildings. Mysteriously, their supervisors in both factories suggested them to stay inside and the rapidly spreading blazes burned them alive. So, the question is: Why did they decide to keep the workers inside the building while the whole building was on fire?



According to fire emergency procedures, employees must vacate their workplace immediately if their building catches fire--even a small or minor fire. The same rule applies to the residents of any apartment building anywhere in the world in the event of a fire. Even the patients are evacuated from a hospital, if a fire breaks out there, for saving their lives. So, why the workers were not evacuated from Tazreen fashion and Hashem food factories even though both buildings were completely swallowed up by fire.



The supervisors reportedly suggested the workers of both factories to stay inside the burning buildings for their safety but interestingly they never stayed with the workers. The supervisors rather hurriedly left the buildings. And in both incidents, we saw workers who were asked to stay inside the burning buildings tragically die and the management folks survive. Even though both buildings had emergency exits as reported by some media, they were locked which was a clear violation of the workers safety and fire procedures.



What was the great idea behind keeping workers confined or trapped inside two dangerously burning buildings in violation of a commonsense and standard fire emergency procedure? Was it a mysterious ploy or a criminal negligence? Even if some people voluntarily choose to stay inside a burning building, they must be forced out as they do not have that option. This is a common fire emergency procedure everywhere. Keeping people confined or trapped inside a burning building for any reason is murder.



This view was corroborated even by the police chief of Narayanganj where Hashem food and beverage factory is located. Making his comments to the Agence France-Presse, as reported by Al-Jazeera and NDTV, on the devastating fire at Hashem food factory, Jayedul Alam said: "It was a deliberate murder." Elaborating his viewpoints, he said while the factory was on fire its entrance had been padlocked. The police chief further stated that the factory violated several fire and safety regulations.



According to standard protocol, every factory must have at least two fire exits so that the workers, visitors and other people in the building can quickly get out during an emergency situation. Even additional fire or emergency exits may be necessary depending on the size of the building, number of total occupants and the interior arrangement. The important thing is to make sure that people can quickly and safely get out of the building during an emergency and the number of fire exits must be sufficient for this. Every factory must also have an evacuation plan and stage fire drill twice a year.



And most importantly all fire exit doors must be unlocked from the inside and all exit routes must remain unobstructed. Fire exit or emergency doors must never be blocked even for a short time for any purpose. They also must not include devices or alarms as they may restrict the use of exit routes in case of their failure for any reason. Exit routes must never be blocked by materials, equipment or locked doors and they must be kept free of materials that are flammable or explosive including curtains and other decorations.



The chairman and managing director of Sajeeb Group, the parent company of Hashem Foods Ltd, brushed aside responsibility for fire at their Rupganj subsidiary. He reportedly claimed that the "factory had adequate firefighting equipment." O, really? How did the firefighting go at Hashem food factory? The chairman must be kidding! "After hours of frantic efforts, firefighters reached the third floor. It took 18 fire fighting units and almost 24 hours to tame the inferno completely," the Daily Observer wrote in an editorial on July 11.



Being a reporter (as well as editor) myself for a considerable length of time at home and abroad, I wanted to know about the total number of workers in the building at the time of the blaze. But unfortunately this vital piece of information was missing in almost all reports of local as well as foreign correspondents based in Bangladesh. And that prompted me to ask myself how these reporters got away with it. Only one Dhaka-datelined Associated Press report mentioned that that information "was not immediately available."



Every professional editor should have looked for that piece of information (the total number of workers in the building at the time of the fire) in reports of their reporters who were assigned to cover the fire at Hashem food factory. If you don't have that piece of information, how will you count the accurate number of the missing people? If you were unable to get that important information, then you should have written that in your report detailing your efforts to gather it as well as the result whatever it was, even though it was negative.



A writer and researcher wrote in an article published in Bangladesh's premier national daily Prothom Alothat "an attendance register was lying in the building but its pages were ripped." An accurate count of the number of workers inside Hashem food factory that day could be found only in the employee attendance register. If this incident is true, then this brings up a whole new set of questions: "Why were the pages of employee attendance register ripped on that day? What did the management try to hide? Did the management actually try to cover up something?



We are not a very law-abiding nation. It may sound bad, but it is a fact. There are many people--especially the rich and powerful--who think law is not for them to follow. There are surely workplace safety and fire regulations in Bangladesh but unfortunately they are not followed at thousands of factories across the country. Therefore, the government has no choice but to force those factories to comply with all regulations. Regular surprise inspections are extremely important.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network







