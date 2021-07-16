Video
Four nabbed with drugs in two dists

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondents

Four people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Bagerhat and Joypurhat, in two days.
MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Police have arrested a man and his son along with drugs in Morrelganj Upazila on Tuesday night.
The arrested persons are Jamal Sheikh, 57, and his son Rabbi Sheikh, 35, residents of Purba Sharalia Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Morrelganj Police Station (PS) Md Monirul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Jamal's house in the area at night and arrested them along with with 150 grams of hemp.
Police also recovered 12 yaba tablets from the room of Jamal's daughter Mala Begum but could not arrest her.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection.
JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two suspected drug dealer along with 400 grams of hemp from Uttar Joypur Amtali intersection area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.
The detained persons are Kazem Hossain, 28, and Milon Hossain, 30, residents of Chakshyam Village in the upazila.
RAB sources said on information about drug selling, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the area and detained them red-handed along with the hemp.



