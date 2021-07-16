BSF kills cattle trader in Lalmonirhat

LALMONIRHAT, July 15: A Bangladeshi young man was shot to death by the Indian Border Security Force along Aditmari border in the district on early Wednesday.

The shooting took place near main pillar no. 920 at Mahishtali border under Bhelabari Union in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Subal Barman, 35, son of Pelka Barman of village Falimari of Aditmari Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Aditmari Police Station Saiful Islam, quoting local people, said that a patrol team of BSF Raninagar Camp opened fire on a group of cattle traders inside Indian territory while they were returning to Bangladesh along with cattle at about 4:30am, leaving Subal dead on the spot and two others injured.

Later, BSF took the body with them, he added.










