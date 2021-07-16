Covid-19: 73 more people die, 1,982 more infected in 14 dists

A total of 73 more people died of and 1,982 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 14 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division, and Rajshahi, Pirojpur, Manikganj and Kishoreganj districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 47 more people died of corona while 1,639 more tested positive in the division during the last 24 hours ending Thursday.

The death toll from the disease was 1,772 including the highest figure 468 in Khulna, followed by Kushtia 380, Jashore 249, Jhenaidah 157, Chuadanga 131, Bagerhat 104, Meherpur 88, Satkhira 80, Narail 72, and Magura 43.

The information was confirmed by Dr. Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of the Health Department. These deaths were reported in nine districts, he added.

Of these, 16 were reported in Khulna, 10 in Kustia, four each in Chuadanga, Jashore and Jhenidah, three each in Magura and Meherpur and one each in Bagerhat, Narail and Satkhira.

The total case of infection in the division reached 78,040 on Thursday. On Wednesday, the infection toll was 76,401.

The new daily infection figure also shows an increase compared to the previous day's figure of 1,621, said the Health Department sources, adding that the figure was 1,588 on Tuesday.

Of the infected people, 49,961 have, so far, recovered including 1,094 in the morning, said Dr. Jashim. He added, a total of 10,407 infected patients are undergoing treatment in different designated hospitals.

All positive patients have been brought under necessary treatment while 78,453 were undergoing isolation periods in different hospitals. Of them, 51,213 have been released.

A total of 192 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine, while 206 others were released from the isolation.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 459 were detected in Khulna, followed by 298 in Jashore, 273 in Kushtia, 131 in Chuadanga, 94 in Jhenidah, 92 in Satkhira, 88 in Bagerhat, 85 in Meherpur, 76 in Magura, and 43 in Narail.

The Covid-19 patients now stands at 20,282 in Khulna, 16,504 in Jashore, 11,470 in Kustia, 6,039 in Jhenidah, 5,103 in Bagerhat, 5,055 in Chuadanga, 4,713 in Satkhira, 3,624 in Narail, 2,903 in Meherpur and 2,347 in Magura.

RAJSHAHI: Nineteen more people died of Covid-19 in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours ending at 8am on Thursday.

Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital, confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said, five of the deceased were confirmed Covid-19 positive while the remaining 14 ones died with symptoms.

Of the total, six were from Rajshahi and Pabna each, two each from Natore and Naogaon, and three from Chapainawabganj District.

Some 507 were undergoing treatment against its 454 beds capacity of the RMCH in the last 24 hours, he added.

PIROJPUR: Three more people died of Covid-19 in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday.

During this period, 71 people tested positive for the virus, taking the total virus cases to 3,408.

Civil Surgeon Dr Md Hasanat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the matter.

NOAKHALI: As many as 197 more people contacted novel coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours ending on Thursday.

A total of 623 samples were tested for coronavirus where 31.62 per cent were found positive.

So far, 13,336 virus cases were reported in the district while the total infection rate is 12.68 per cent.

District Civil Surgeon Office confirmed the matter in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, two persons died of coronavirus, taking the total death toll to 160.

So far, 8,159 patients made recovery here.

MANIKGANJ: Four more people died of novel coronavirus and its symptoms in the last 24 hours ending on Wednesday in the district.

Two of them were Covid positive patients and two had the virus symptoms.

So far, a total of 61 people died of coronavirus.

They all died at Manikganj 250-Bed General Hospital while undergoing treatment, RMO of the hospital Kazi AKM Russell confirmed on Wednesday.

A total of 3,275 persons were infected with the virus while 2,462 made recovery from the virus.

KISHOREGANJ: A total of 75 more people have been identified in the district bringing to the total of 7.200.

Of the newly identified people, 44 were in Kishoreganj Sadar, 1 in Karimganj, 3 in Tarail, 7 in Pakundia, 2 in Katiadi, 5 in Kuliarchar, 1 in Bhairab, 1 in Nikli, 10 in Bajitpur and 1 in Mithamoin. So far, a total of 5,709 people have recovered while 113 died. Civil Surgeon Dr. Md. Mujibur Rahman has confirmed the matter on Wednesday night (July 14).

The number of corona cases in is 3,323 in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila, 178 in Hossainpur, 288 in Karimganj, 218 in Tarail, 385 in Pakundia, 503 in Katiadi, 269 in Kuliarchar, 1,303 in Bhairab, 88 in Nikli, 456 in Bajitpur, 71 in Itna, 73 in Mithamoin and 45 in Austagram Upazila.









