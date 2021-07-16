Video
Irregularities In 200 Ashrayan Houses In Munshiganj

Committee reports not implemented properly

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

The houses under Ashrayan Project-2 being constructed at Bhasanchar of Kaliarchar in Munshiganj Sadar. photo: observer

MUNSHIGANJ, July 15: Irregularities have been found in constructing 200 houses under Ashrayan Project-2 at Bhasanchar of Kaliarchar in Sadar Upazila.
Sub-standard materials were detected in the under-construction houses for the homeless and landless people.
Two committees were formed to investigate the irregularities.
An investigation committee was formed under the leadership of deputy commissioner (DC). Another committee was also formed in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Both the committees have submitted almost similar reports to the PMO, and anomalies have been found in both the reports.
 According to the DC's  investigation report, the house roof has been built with 32 milimetre (mm) thickness instead of 36 mm;  and 45 to 50 kg weighted bundle tins were not used.
According to the design, the foundation was supposed to be built with 10-inch bricks including one foot beneath the soil and 1.6 feet above the soil; the structuring was said to be three feet. But the investigation found one foot structuring in the foundation level; and in some rooms, it is less than five inches.
Centring the window, a four-rod cage of 10mm rod was supposed to be used, but it has been made with three rods without a cage.
The report added, the project of 200 houses implementation committee did not inspect the construction regularly. The committee was supposed to hold at least one meeting in a month with all members of the committee. But it was not maintained.
Rather, the minutes of two meetings were prepared with backdating after June 23, and the committee members have signed their attendance.  
Due to the negligence of the members, faulty construction has been possible. The report added, it has tarnished the image of the government.
On July 3, an instruction signed by Additional Secretary Mahbub Alam, chief of Ashrayan Project-2, was issued asking for taking divisional action against the responsible.  The DC was asked to form a technical committee on an emergency basis in order to repair the faulty works.
In response to this notice, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi (UNO) Rubayat Hayat Shiplu and Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Sheikh Mejba-ul-Saberin were put on OSD (officer on special duty).
The irregularities in the first phase houses have been proved. A letter from the PMO has been sent to Public Administration Ministry asking for taking divisional action against the present UNO Hamidur Rahman.  But he is in office as usual. No measure has yet been taken against him.
DC did not form the technical committee; the UNO is carrying out the work through the same labourer managers - Sardar Md Salauddin and Mamun -  who worked earlier without maintaining the design. Sub-standard construction materials are being procured through previous land assistant Md Sharif.
The case of UNO Hamidur Rahman is lying favourably with the Ministry of Local Government. He was supposed to be put on OSD with UNO Shiplu and AC-Land Saberin.
Project Director Md Mahbub Hossain recently came to inspect the Ashrayan Project in Kalirchar Village at Adhara Union.
At that time, he replied to various questions from local journalists.
Regarding UNO Hamidur, he said if the UNO is found guilty, action will be taken against him too. The investigation is going on, he added.
DC Kazi Nahid Rasul and Chief of the Investigation Committee Additional DC Dipak Kumar Ray were also present.


