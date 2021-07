Mosque and temple development donation cheques from the Ministry of Religious Affairs











Mosque and temple development donation cheques from the Ministry of Religious Affairs were distributed in Lohagara of Chattogram. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Barrister Biplob Barua is seen handing over the cheques at a function held in Upazila Public Hall on Thursday. Presidents of 20 mosques and temples received the cheques of Tk 8.15 lakh. photo: observer