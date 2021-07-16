Five murdered in four dists

Five people have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Kurigram, Rajshahi, Joypurhat, and Dinajpur, recently.

KURIGRAM: A physically-challenged young man was beaten to death allegedly by his neighbour in Sadar upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Zahid Hasan, 18, was the son Alina Begum, a female member of reserved seat in Bhogdanga Union Parishad.

Local and police sources said Alina Begum has been at loggerheads with her neighbour Abul Kashem of Kachchida Village over a piece of land.

Over the land feud, an altercation took place between them in the morning. At one stage, Kashem hit her with a branch of eucalyptus tree. Zahid was also beaten as he came forward to save his mother.

The injured persons were taken to Kurigram Sadar Hospital where Zahid, later, died while undergoing treatment.

Regarding the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kurigram Sadar Police Station (PS) Khan Md Shahriar said accused Kashem was detained.

A case was filed in this connection, he added.

RAJSHAHI: A woman and a college student were killed in two upazilas of the district- Puthia and Bagha, recently.

The womanwas allegedly killed after rape in Puthia Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Police recovered the body of Atika Khatun, 48, of Karigarpara area, from a jute field in the area.

Quoting family, Puthia PS OC Suhrawardy Hossain said the woman went to a nearby field on Tuesday afternoon to graze goats. But, she did not return home.

After a search, family members found the body in a jute field behind a community clinic and informed police, said the OC.

He said initially it was assumed that the woman might have been violated and then killed.

Investigation is going on to reveal the truth, the police official said.

In another incident, the college student was stabbed to death in Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Jakir Hossain, 23, was an honours final year student of the department of Political Science at Abdulpur Government College. He was the son of Mahir Uddin Master, a resident of Khagrabaria Village under Bausa Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Jakir had been at loggerheads with Mohan Hossain of Haripur Village under Arani Union in the upazila over transaction of money.

As a sequel to the dispute, Jakir was called out and taken to Haripur Village on Sunday.

There Mohan along with six to seven persons stabbed him, leaving him severely injured.

Injured Jakir was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.

Police, however, detained two persons in this connection.

The arrested persons are Nasir Uddin, 60, and Hafizul Islam, 28.

Confirming the incident, Bagha PS OC Nazrul Islam said a murder case was filed by the deceased's family.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A housewife was beaten to death by her husband in Kalai Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Shahinur Akhter, 30, was the wife of Azibar Rahman of Burungi Village in Saghata Upazila of Gaibandha District. The couple along with their children lived in a rented house in Kalai Municipality for work purpose.

Police and local sources said the deceased's children Apon, Poran and Khushi were playing video game in Azibar's mobile phone in the afternoon. At one stage, Shahinur took away the mobile phone and broke it out of anger.

Following tthis, Azibar started beating Shahinur, leaving her critically injured.

Later, she succumbed to his injuries while on the way to Khetlal Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.

Kalai PS OC Selim Maliq confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

DINAJPUR: A young man was allegedly murdered by his friend in Hakimpur Upazila of the district early Saturday over drug business.

Deceased Shakil Hossain, 22, was the son of Huru Sheikh, a resident of Dharanda Village in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Hakimpur PS Rakibul Hasan said Russell stabbed Shakil in Chandipur Village at around 12:30am and fled away.

Locals rushed Shakil to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Police, however, arrested the deceased's friend Russell Hossain in this connection.

Filing of a case with the PS is underway in this connection, the SI added











