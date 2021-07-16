Video
Friday, 16 July, 2021, 12:02 AM
Home Countryside

Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Our Correspondents

Four people including a teenage girl allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Noakhali, Rajshahi, Sirajganj and Barishal, in two days.
SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A madrasa student reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Senbag Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Md Abu Shaker, 16, was the son of Nurul Islam Member, a resident of Majirkhil Village under Kesharpar Union in the upazila. He was a student of Kankirhat Dakhil Madrasa in the area.
Police and local sources said Shaker hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at noon.
Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Baten Mridha confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.  
RAJSHAHI: A college girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Godagari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Arfina Khatun, 17, was the daughter of Afzal Hossain, a resident of Saguna Village under Pakri Union in the upazila. She was an intermediate student of Pakri College in the area.
The deceased's mother said that Arifin hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning.
Later, the family members saw her hanging body and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.
Godagari Model PS OC Kamrul Islam confirmed the incident.
SIRAJGANJ: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Ashraful Islam, 32, son of Helal Uddin, was a resident of Khamar Paikosha Village under Shiyalkol Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Ashraful developed a love affair with a divorcee woman, named Beauty, of Kalia Bottala area under Kalia Haripur Union in the upazila.
However, Ashraful came to Beauty's house to meet her on Sunday night.
As locals sensed the matter, they caught him and arranged an arbitration in the area on Monday morning.
Out of fear of being harassed publicly, Ashraful hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in Beauty's house at around 11am.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy,
Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Bahauddin Farooqi confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL:  A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Karibul Alam Akash, 24, was a salesman at a showroom in the upazila.
Police sources said Karibul hanged himself from the ceiling fan of a room in his house in the area in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police also recovered a suicide note beside the body.
Bakerganj PS OC Alauddin Milon confirmed the incident.


