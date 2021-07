Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain conducing oath-taking

Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain conducing oath-taking of union chairmen and members at a function held in Shaheed Omar Faruk auditorium in the town on Wednesday. A total of 65 chairmen and members took oath at the ceremony chaired by UNO Bashir Ahmed. photo: observer