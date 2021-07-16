Paracetamol tablet out of market with fever raging in districts

Fever patients are not getting paracetamol tablet, particularly Napa tablet, in different districts of the country.

According to field sources, the fever menace has been taking place for almost one month in Birampur of Dinajpur, Morrelganj of Bagerhat, and Atrai of Naogaon upazilas. Patients are coming with sneezing, fever, coughing, tough breathing and throat pain. With the number of patients surging, the demand for paracetamol tablet has gone up. The crisis of the medicine has been created due to fall in supply.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Paracetamol tablet crisis has been continuing in 50-Bed Birampur Upazila Health Complex of the district for the last one month.

Fever patients from different villages are going to the hospital. But they are not getting paracetamol according to demand.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Shymal Kumar Ray said, in the last fiscal year, all medicines were supplied to the hospital; but due to increasing number of patients, the crisis has been created.

"We have sent an interim demand for supply. But we have not got it yet," he added.

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Napa tablet is out of market in Morrelganj Upazila of the district. Fever patients are not getting it from local pharmacies. Producing company sources said, production of Napa is being hampered due to lack of raw materials.

Pharmacy sources said, there have been huge consumption of Napa and other fever-curing medicines of Beximco Group amid corona. Now there is a crisis of it in the market.

The fever menace is on the rise in the district. Doctors are prescribing Napa and other paracetamol medicines. Fever patients are suffering highly.

Sathi Islam of Bhaijor Village in Sadar Upazila who came to Zahanara Pharmacy said, "I have come to purchase Napa as all of our family members have developed fever. But I did not get it in any pharmacy."

Customer Alauddin who came to Nuruzzaman Pharmacy said, fever medicines are not available according to doctor's prescription.

According to Zahanara Phramacy sources, fever patients are applying Napa mainly. So the demand of Napa has gone up.

There are medicines of paracetamol group produced by other companies in the market.

Beximco Company Representative Md Faridul Islam said, not only in Morrelganj but also in all districts of the country, the supply has declined for the last few days. Due to lack of raw materials, the company cannot produce these medicines, according to the increased demand, he added.

Morrelganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Kamal Hossain Mufti said, there is no crisis of government paracetamol medicines. If there is any crisis of Napa in the market, then paracetamol of other companies can be applied; and fever will be cured.

Civil Surgeon Dr. KM Humayun Kabir said, there are supply of all types of paracetamol medicines in the hospitals; there is a wrong conception among people that Napa is the only medicine for fever. They don't know that there are paracetamol medicines of other companies as well.

For fever, doctors prescribe paracetamol, but it does not mean that only Napa will be applied, he added.

Paracetamol of other companies is applicable if the quality is good, he further said. He asked people for becoming more conscious.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: The corona situation has been maintaining uptrend in the bordering district Naogaon after the last Eid-ul-Fitr. Fever raging is also continuing.

Representative Md Raju of Beximco Group in Atrai said, due to raw material crisis, the production of Napa has come down; that is why, company has suspended orders for the time being. But Napa syrup, Napa Extra, and Napa Extend are available, he added.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Roksana Happi said, "I came to know about crisis of Napa tablet of Paracetamol Group. Amid corona pandemic, application of such medicine has increased. But there is no crisis of these medicines of other companies in the market."









