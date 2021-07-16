46 killed, over 70 missing as rain, floods batter Germany, Belgium



Cars are covered with rubble as residents leave a damaged house after heavy rain and floods in Hagen, western Germany, on July 15, 2021. photo : AFP

At least 46 people have died and more than 70 are missing after record rainfall triggered severe floods in western Germany and neighbouring Belgium.

Forty-two of the fatalities were in Germany, with Chancellor Angela Merkel calling the situation a "catastrophe" as she expressed solidarity with those affected by the flooding.

The dead including 18 in the district of Ahrweiler in Rhineland-Palatinate state after the Ahr river burst its banks, bringing down six houses and causing widespread devastation.

Over 70 people were missing around Ahrweiler.

Authorities in the district of Euskirchen, in North Rhine-Westphalia state, said 15 deaths had been reported there.

Another nine people died elsewhere in North Rhine-Westphalia, including two firefighters. Also among the nine fatalities were four people who died in separate incidents after basements were flooded in Cologne, Kamen and Wuppertal, where authorities warned that a dam could burst.

In Belgium, two men have died due to the torrential rain, and a 15-year-old girl is missing after being swept away by a swollen river.

Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) states were the worst hit in Germany by the deluge, which has caused rivers to burst their banks and threatens to bring down more homes.

At least 18 bodies were recovered in the region around the western town of Ahrweiler alone, a police spokesman told AFP. Local officials had earlier reported up to 70 people missing.

Farther north, the district of Euskirchen in NRW reported 15 dead.

Desperate residents sought refuge on the roofs of their homes as helicopters circled above to rescue them from the rising waters.

Pensioner Annemarie Mueller, 65, looking out at her flooded garden and garage from her balcony, said her town of Mayen had been completely unprepared for the destruction.

"Where did all this rain come from? It's crazy," she told AFP.

"It made such a loud noise and given how fast it came down we thought it would break the door down."

Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was "shocked" by the devastation and thanked the "tireless volunteers and emergency service workers" at the scene.

NRW leader Armin Laschet, who is running to succeed Merkel in September elections, cancelled a party meeting in Bavaria to survey the damage in his state, Germany's most populous.

"We will stand by the towns and people who've been affected," Laschet, clad in rubber boots, told reporters in the town of Hagen.

Four of the dead were in the municipality of Schuld south of Bonn where six houses were swept away by floods, a police spokesman in the city of Koblenz said.

Several other bodies were recovered from flooded cellars across the region. The environment ministry in Rhineland-Palatinate warned it expected floodwaters on the Rhine and Moselle rivers to rise with more rainfall. In NRW alone, 135,000 households were without power. -AFP







