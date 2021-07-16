Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 July, 2021, 12:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma joins PSG

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

PARIS, JULY 15: Paris Saint-Germain said on Wednesday that they had completed the signing of Italy's Euro 2020 goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a five-year deal.
The 22-year-old, who saved two penalties in the Euro 2020 final and was named player of the tournament, heads to France on a free transfer from AC Milan.
Donnarumma will be in competition with the experienced Keylor Navas for the goalkeeper's jersey.
"I am delighted to be part of this huge club," said Donnarumma in a statement released by PSG.
"I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here.
"With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters."
During his six seasons with the Rossoneri, the Naples-born goalkeeper made 215 appearances in Serie A along with 16 in Europa League matches and 12 in the Italian Cup (including the 2016 and 2018 finals).
He is the third player to sign for PSG on a free transfer this summer following Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, who was out of contract at Real Madrid, and Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool.
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino will have the luxury of choosing between the two experienced shot-stoppers as he looks to lead the club to a long elusive European Cup.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sindhu eyes rare gold for India in wide-open Olympic badminton
British sprint queen Asher-Smith has historical perspective
Plot thickens as Perez recordings target Ronaldo, Mourinho
'No sign' Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus
Racist abusers to be banned from football stadiums: UK PM
Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma joins PSG
Marsh paces Australia in first win over West Indies in T20 series
Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara and Ataur register big wins


Latest News
'Party can't be formed by announcement of a child who is not normal'
Kadam and Kunjalata ferries join Shimulia-Banglabazar waterway
DU students asked to register for vaccine by July 17
SC summons lawyer over Facebook post regarding CJ
No speed boats will ply on Banglabazar-Shimulia waterway
PM's intervention sought to keep garments open after Eid
Woman’s body found at Dumuria
1 killed, 2 injured from electrocution in Kotalipara
No Eid congregation at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan
Policeman commits suicide by shooting himself
Most Read News
The controversial black and white economy
Digital library-essential for pandemic time
Experts not hopeful about BD-China Tashkent meeting
Youth skill development: Industrial 4.0 perspectives
Traders from across the country have started arriving in the capital's cattle markets
Way to demolish the ‘Sabrina-ism’ in public sector
C-19 deaths remain above 200
VOA announces ending its Bangla radio service
Vaccine diplomacy sees Russia boost its geopolitical leverage
Jamiat quits 20-party Alliance  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft