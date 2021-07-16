Video
Friday, 16 July, 2021
Women's Football League

Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara and Ataur register big wins

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

FC Brahmanbaria women celebrating after winning the match against Cumilla United Club in the Women's Football League on Thursday at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka. photo: BFF

FC Brahmanbaria women celebrating after winning the match against Cumilla United Club in the Women's Football League on Thursday at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka. photo: BFF

FC Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara Kings and Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College SC had celebrated big margin wins in the ongoing Women's Football League 2020-21 on Thursday at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka.
In the first match, FC Brahmanbaria blanked Nasrin Sports Academy by 4-0 margin where Sadiya Akter scored two while famed striker and team skipper Maynu Marma and Sumi netted one goal each.
Bashundhara women thrashed Cumilla United Club in a 6-0 match later. For such a win, striker Shamsunnahar (the junior one) made a brace while ace striker Sabina Khatun, Monika Chakma, Tohura Khatun and Ritu Porna netted one goal each.
In the last of the day's match, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan CSC stunned Jamalpur Kacharipara XI by 11-0 margin.
Marzia and Etiy Khatun made hat-tricks in the match and Marzia scored four and Etiy netted three. Halima Akter scored two while Surma Jannat and Anuching Mogini netted once each.
With this three matches, 12 rounds of the 14-round Women's Football League is wrapped up and the race to the title is getting more and more exciting.
Currently, Bashundhara Kings, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College SC and FC Brahmanbaria are fighting for the top places on the point table. Bashundhara is leading the table with 36 points while Ataur at the second place with 30 and Brahmanbaria third with 21 points. All the teams played 12 matches and have two more matches to play in the coming days.
There, if Bashundhara lost rest two matches and Ataur won their two than there will be chances for Ataur to win the trophy. However, considering the past results of the two, it would be a tough bet for Ataur. Still, there are two matches remaining for all and the fans will have to wait to see who secure which places.




« PreviousNext »

