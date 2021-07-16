Zimbabwe's Kaia reported for 'illegal bowling': ICC

DUBAI, JULY 15: Zimbabwe's Roy Kaia has been reported for a suspect bowling action during the weekend Test against Bangladesh in Harare, the ICC said in a statement Wednesday.

Some resolute batting and dropped catches held up Bangladesh before they completed a crushing 220-run win over Zimbabwe on the final day of the one-off Test at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Needing a world record 477 to win, the hosts were all out for 256 after brave innings from nightwatchman Donald Tiripano and fast-medium bowler Blessing Muzarabani delayed the tourists' celebrations.

"The match officials' report, which was handed over to the Zimbabwe team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 29-year-old off-spinner's bowling action," the ICC statement said.

Video of the suspect bowling incident will now be assessed by an expert panel, the statement added.

"Kaia is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the conclusions of the expert panel's review are known," it said. -AFP









