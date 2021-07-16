Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 July, 2021, 12:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Zimbabwe's Kaia reported for 'illegal bowling': ICC

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

DUBAI, JULY 15: Zimbabwe's Roy Kaia has been reported for a suspect bowling action during the weekend Test against Bangladesh in Harare, the ICC said in a statement Wednesday.
Some resolute batting and dropped catches held up Bangladesh before they completed a crushing 220-run win over Zimbabwe on the final day of the one-off Test at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.
Needing a world record 477 to win, the hosts were all out for 256 after brave innings from nightwatchman Donald Tiripano and fast-medium bowler Blessing Muzarabani delayed the tourists' celebrations.
"The match officials' report, which was handed over to the Zimbabwe team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 29-year-old off-spinner's bowling action," the ICC statement said.
Video of the suspect bowling incident will now be assessed by an expert panel, the statement added.
"Kaia is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the conclusions of the expert panel's review are known," it said.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sindhu eyes rare gold for India in wide-open Olympic badminton
British sprint queen Asher-Smith has historical perspective
Plot thickens as Perez recordings target Ronaldo, Mourinho
'No sign' Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus
Racist abusers to be banned from football stadiums: UK PM
Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma joins PSG
Marsh paces Australia in first win over West Indies in T20 series
Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara and Ataur register big wins


Latest News
'Party can't be formed by announcement of a child who is not normal'
Kadam and Kunjalata ferries join Shimulia-Banglabazar waterway
DU students asked to register for vaccine by July 17
SC summons lawyer over Facebook post regarding CJ
No speed boats will ply on Banglabazar-Shimulia waterway
PM's intervention sought to keep garments open after Eid
Woman’s body found at Dumuria
1 killed, 2 injured from electrocution in Kotalipara
No Eid congregation at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan
Policeman commits suicide by shooting himself
Most Read News
The controversial black and white economy
Digital library-essential for pandemic time
Experts not hopeful about BD-China Tashkent meeting
Youth skill development: Industrial 4.0 perspectives
Traders from across the country have started arriving in the capital's cattle markets
Way to demolish the ‘Sabrina-ism’ in public sector
C-19 deaths remain above 200
VOA announces ending its Bangla radio service
Vaccine diplomacy sees Russia boost its geopolitical leverage
Jamiat quits 20-party Alliance  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft