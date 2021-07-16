

Tamim roars to win series

"We are hopeful to win the series but the 1st match is important for us. We must try to win the opener and will try to continue that habit in 2nd and 3rd match," Tamim told in the pre-match virtual press conference on Thursday.

"The morning session will be challenging for us. We have to start cautiously if we get batting 1st since bowlers will get extra movement in the 1st hour. And we'll play according to the merit of wickets if we get bowling first," he added.

Tamim had been struggling with injuries for a long time and was supposed to remain uncertain for the one-dayers. The dashing opener however, informed that he will play managing risks to avoid further injury. He said, "We are now trying to play managing risks. I'll be facing serious problem in case of further injury".

"I batted in practice match tapping on injured place. Hopefully, I'll be able to play the series managing the issues," he expressed his hope.

Playing Mustafizur Rahman today is almost impossible, who sustained injury during practice match on Wednesday. But Tamim was not straight forward in this regard. "Mustafiz is under the observation of the physio. Possibility of his participation in tomorrow's match is fifty-fifty," stated Tamim.

Visiting skipper expressed his surprise on unavailability of Zimbabwean squad even in the day before the match. "Things seeming different to me since we have less than 24 hours to start the game but still we don't know the opposite squad, against whom we are going to play," the complemented with daze.

"Usually it's the time for meeting on team's batting, bowling and fielding. But if you don't know the team on whom you will discuss. It's one kind of surprise," he ended.







