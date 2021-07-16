Tigers' ODI mission kick starts today sans Mushi, Fizz



Tigers practice session in Zimbabwe. photo:: screenshot

Tigers' are upbeat of course after emphatic 220 runs' Test triumph alongside the recovery of their skipper Tamim Iqbal. But at the same time they will have to sweat over to fight the true combination in absence of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman.

Mushfiq, the most consistent middle order batsman of the country, returned home for family reasons while the sharpest weapon in the pace unit Mustafizur Rahman sustained injury during warm-up match on Wednesday. He delivered five balls only in that match.

Although Naim Sheikh did well in the practice match but he possibly will remain sideline and Liton Das will open Bangladesh innings with Tamim. Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain and Afif Hossain are the possible names for batting line-up.

From bowling perspective Taskin Ahmed will get Mohammad Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam in the pace unit while Shakib and Mehidy Miraz are the proven master spinners in Tigers' tent.

Zimbabwe in the contrary are yet to announce their squad even before 15 hours of the toss. They are surely missing their regular skipper Sean Williams and Craig Ervine as both players have gone into self-isolation after coming in contact with Covid-19 positive family members.

Experienced Sikandar Raza possibly will be playing recovering from injury, who batted in the warm-up match on July 14.

Stat suggested Bangladesh have the upper-hand over Zimbabwe in ODI cricket as they won 47 matches in 75 encounters. They lost 28 matches. But at Zimbabwe's soil, Bangladesh lost more matches than winning. Zimbabwe won 15 out of 28 matches at their home against Bangladesh. Even in the last ODI series in Zimbabwe in 2013, the hosts won it by 2-1.

Head-to-head stats show that visitors are clearly upper hand in the 50-over format winning 47 off 75 previous meets.

The next matches of the series are slated for July 18 and 20 respectively.









