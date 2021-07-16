Mayor Atiq donates medical equipment to DNCC hospital

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam donated some equipment and accessories for treatment of Covid-19 patients to Covid-19 Dedicated DNCC Hospital in the capital.

At the handing over ceremony, State Minister for Culture Affairs KM Khalid was present as special guest. He called upon the rich people of the society to come forward to donate BiPAP and High Flow Nasal Cannula machines to Covid-19 hospitals for better treatment of Covid patients across the country.

Mayor Atiqul Islam was present as chief guest.

KM Khalid said, "The government is working to provide best medical services to all Covid dedicated hospitals across the country. In this case to accelerate the work, BiPAP and High Flow Nasal Cannula machines are being added to these hospitals. With the rise of corona infections, it is not possible for the government alone to deliver such a large number of BiPAP and High Flow Nasal Cannula machines to hospitals, including ICU beds. In this case, the governments as well as the rich people of the society have to come forward to tackle the situation.

Brig Gen Md Zobaidur Rahman, Chief Health Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), said Atiqul Islam donated 18 BiPAP machines, 40 pieces of BiPAP machine accessories and 8 High Flow Nasal Cannula machines to Covid-19 Dedicated DNCC Hospital.