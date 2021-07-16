HC stands over order on Tk 100cr compensation

The High Court (HC) on Thursday refused to pass an order on a writ petition that sought its directive on Prothom Alo to pay Tk 100 crore as compensation to the Dhaka Residential Model College and the family of Naimul Abrar Rahat, who was electrocuted in 2019.

The court said it will not pass any order on the petition as the victim Naimul Abrar's family has not submitted the petition seeking compensation.

The Principal of Dhaka Residential Model College Brig Gen Kazi Shameem Farhad filed the writ petition with the HC last month seeking its directive on Prothom Alo to pay Tk 50 crore to the college and Tk 50 crore to victim Naimul's family. A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing on the writ petition.

The court, however, told the writ petitioner's lawyer SM Abdur Rauf that the matter will remain stand over (waiting for hearing).

Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State during the hearing of the writ petition.

The lawyer told the HC that the name of the victim's father Mojibur Rahman will be included as a petitioner.

Naimul Abrar, a ninth-grader of Dhaka Residential Model College, was electrocuted on November 1 in 2019 during the anniversary programme of Prothom Alo's youth magazine Kishor Alo at the college premises.







