UGC to hold int’l conf on 4th industrial revolution

University Grant Commission (UGC) has decided to hold an international conference on 4th industrial revolution marking Mujib Borsho and birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The decision was made at a virtual meeting chaired by UGC Chairman Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah on Thursday.

The international conference would assist the universities to March ahead in case of expansion of technological education and the fourth industrial revolution, UGC said in a press release.

Students will get a chance for an idea contest and different committees and subcommittees will be formed to hold the conference titled 'Fourth Industrial Revolution and Beyond', it said. The programme will be held following health protocols after the Covid-19 situation improves in the country, UGC said.









