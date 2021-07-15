Video
Thursday, 15 July, 2021
Home Back Page

‘Human trafficker’ put on remand

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed Shankar Kumar, an alleged trafficker of women, on a one-day remand.
Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy passed the order after SI Idrish Ali of Hatirjheel Police Station, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court with a prayer for five-day remand.
Acting on a tip, Hatirjheel police earlier arrested Shankar Kumar from Hotel Parosh from the city's Moghbazar area and seized eight passports from his possession.
Shankar targeted beautiful women to traffic them abroad, the IO said.
The law enforcers launched a crackdown against human traffickers after the emergence of a video in social media showing a Bangladeshi woman being raped by compatriots in India.
A case was filed over the rape and torture of a Bangladeshi woman in Kerala in India. TikTok Hridoy Babu led a racket for trafficking women to India, Pakistan and Dubai from Bangladesh.






Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft