‘Human trafficker’ put on remand

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed Shankar Kumar, an alleged trafficker of women, on a one-day remand.

Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy passed the order after SI Idrish Ali of Hatirjheel Police Station, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court with a prayer for five-day remand.

Acting on a tip, Hatirjheel police earlier arrested Shankar Kumar from Hotel Parosh from the city's Moghbazar area and seized eight passports from his possession.

Shankar targeted beautiful women to traffic them abroad, the IO said.

The law enforcers launched a crackdown against human traffickers after the emergence of a video in social media showing a Bangladeshi woman being raped by compatriots in India.

A case was filed over the rape and torture of a Bangladeshi woman in Kerala in India. TikTok Hridoy Babu led a racket for trafficking women to India, Pakistan and Dubai from Bangladesh.









