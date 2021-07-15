DU invites theme song, essay, poem marking its centenary

Dhaka University (DU) has invited a theme song, essay and poem marking its centenary.

The song, essay and poem will be selected through a competition. Any citizens of Bangladesh including composer, lyricist, artist and former and current teachers and students of DU can send the theme song collectively or individually while only the running students can participate in the competition for essay and poem.

A press release issued by Mahmood Alam, Director of Public Relations Office of the university, announced the competition on Thursday.

The press release said the song must be a complete song and it must mention a glimpse of the glorious heritage, history and contribution of DU to the society and the country. It further said the content of the poem will include the history, heritage, liberation war and democratic struggle of DU and public life of the country.

The essay competition will be held in three categories such as A, B and C. 1st and 2nd year undergraduates in 'A', 3rd and 4th year undergraduates in 'B' and postgraduates can participate in 'C' category.

The winners of the competitions will be rewarded.

Participants have to submit the theme song, poem and essay by August 31.

