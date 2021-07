The Ministry of Finance has allocated a total of Tk 212.08 crore for the payment of arrears to the replacement workers of closed mills under Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC).

The Ministry of Textiles and Jute will pay the arrears due to the difference between the National Wage Scale 2015 and the National Wage Scale 2010 for the replacement workers of BJMC's closed jute mills, said a press release issued on Thursday. -BSS