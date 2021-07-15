Video
Dhaka South City Corp’s Tk 6731.52cr budget passed for 2021-22 FY

‘Best’ official, Ward Councillor receive Integrity Award

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Thursday passed a budget of Tk 6731.52 crore for the 2021-22 financial year.
The budget was passed at the 8th Corporation Meeting of the Second Council of the DSCC at the Mayor Hanif Auditorium in Nagar Bhaban.
For the First time, DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh also introduced 'Integrity Award' for the best DSCC official and Ward Councillor.
Ariful Haque, Chief Revenue Officer, has been awarded as the best employee and 24 No Ward Councillor Mokaddes Hossain Zahid as the best councillor of the DSCC.
Regarding the DSCC budget, Mayor Taposh said, "This is the highest budget in the history of the corporation. We will increase this budget every year to improve the amenities of the DSCC dwellers."
"DSCC has made it possible to increase revenue collection without imposing new taxes on the people. Our Revenue Officer Ariful Haque has fully implemented our plan. Under his leadership, our revenue collection increased last year in spite of limilted manpower and infrastructure," he said.
Describing himself as extremely fortunate Mayor, Sheikh Taposh said, "I have found enthusiastic, innovative, honest and dedicated DSCC councillors. That's why we can deliver the services to the doorsteps of the city dwellers. We hope that the pace of your work will increase in the future."
"Despite the government's policy, no one from the corporation was nominated for the Integrity Award before. This is the first time we have started this activity," the mayor said.
He also mentioned that, this award will continue in future.
Ariful Haque was awarded one month's basic salary, a crest, a certificate and Md Mokaddes Hossain Zahid Tk 50 thousand, a crest and a certificate.


