Vaccinate local public reps on priority basis

Providing Covid-19 vaccines to the elected local representatives should be done on a priority basis across the country, the Local Government Division said in a letter to the Health Ministry.

Signed by Additional Secretary AKM Mizanur Rahman, the letter also claimed that about 67,000 members of local government bodies are working to provide relief and sanitary equipment to the public.

According to the letter, "Many elected representatives of local government bodies have not yet received the coronavirus vaccine. In view of this, it is necessary to provide them with vaccines on a priority basis as frontline fighters are engaged in combating the Covid-19."

"The local representatives are working on five levels. These are -- city corporation, municipality, district, upazila and union," the letter added.









