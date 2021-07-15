No trade activities at Panchagarh border till July 30

Trade activities between India and Bangladesh through Banglabandha land port in Panchagarh district will remain suspended for 12 days due to Eid-ul-Azha.

Banglabandha Land Port Import-Export Association made an announcement on Wednesday

The suspension will remain in force from July 19 to July 30, said Abdul Latif Tarin, president of the Banglabandha Land Port Import-Export Association.

The decision to suspend the trade activities through the land port was taken after a meeting with the associations of exporters, clearing agents, traders, and workers on both sides of the border, he said. Trade activities will resume on July 31. -UNB



