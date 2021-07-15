

BGIC approves 12pc cash dividend

Towhid Samad, Chairman of BGIC, presided over the meeting which was attended by a large number of Shareholders including Managing Director and CEO of the Company Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury.

A special `Dua' was offered for the eternal peace of the departed souls of the BGIC's Founder Late M. A. Samad and other members who departed earlier.

The meeting was also attended by Vice-Chairman Salim Bhuiyan, Public Director Md. Shakil Rizvi, Public Director Ms. Pima Imam, and Financial Consultant A. Z. Chowdhury. Saifuddin Ahmed, General Manager and Company Secretary conducted the meeting smoothly.







