Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGIC approves 12pc cash dividend

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

BGIC approves 12pc cash dividend

BGIC approves 12pc cash dividend

Bangladesh General Insurance Co. Ltd (BGIC) approved 12% Cash Dividend on enhanced capital of approximately Tk. 54.03 crore for the year 2020 at its 36th Annual General Meeting held at virtual platform on Wednesday, says a press release.
Towhid Samad, Chairman of BGIC, presided over the meeting which was attended by a large number of Shareholders including Managing Director and CEO of the Company Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury.
A special `Dua' was offered for the eternal peace of the departed souls of the BGIC's Founder Late M. A. Samad and other members who departed earlier.
The meeting was also attended by Vice-Chairman Salim Bhuiyan, Public Director Md. Shakil Rizvi, Public Director Ms. Pima Imam, and Financial Consultant A. Z. Chowdhury.  Saifuddin Ahmed, General Manager and Company Secretary conducted the meeting smoothly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No trade activities at Panchagarh border till July 30
BGIC approves 12pc cash dividend
Lufthansa opts for gender-neutral plane greeting
Medical waste treatment services set up in Cox’s Bazar
Flydubai cuts Boeing 737 MAX order by 65 aircraft
NRBC Bank launches five sub-branches
Women traders get 33pc SME loan under stimulus package
Indian train brings 468 tonnes of cotton yarn to Benapole


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft