Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Flydubai cuts Boeing 737 MAX order by 65 aircraft

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

DUBAI, July 14: The changes to flydubai's aircraft order follow a review of its fleet plans in line with the airline's strategy of rebuilding the travel sector following the Covid-19 pandemic and the changing dynamics of the airline's route structure.
Budget carrier flydubai on Wednesday said it had reduced its Boeing 737 MAX order by 65 aircraft.
"Flydubai has reached an agreement with Boeing and the airline has adjusted its aircraft orders which had been placed in 2013 and 2017. Flydubai will revise down the total number of aircraft it will receive by 65 aircraft to 172," the Dubai-based airline said in a statement to Khaleej Times.
The changes to flydubai's aircraft order follow a review of its fleet plans in line with the airline's strategy of rebuilding the travel sector following the Covid-19 pandemic and the changing dynamics of the airline's route structure, the Dubai-based airline said.
Global aviation industry has taken a massive hit from the Covid-19 pandemic. The International Air Transport Association (Iata) has projected that Middle East carriers' will post $47.7 billion losses in 2021 as compared to an estimated net industry loss of $126.4 billion for the previous year. Globally, industry revenues expected to $458 billion, which make up 55 per cent of revenues generated in 2019.
Flydubai had announced Dh712.6 million loss for 2020 as compared to Dh198.2 million profit in the previous year, hit by the Covid-19 and grounding of MAX 737.
The Dubai airline said it took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 in June and another 11 aircraft will join the fleet by the end of the year. It operates a single fleet-type of 52 Boeing 737 aircraft and including 36 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 3 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.     -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No trade activities at Panchagarh border till July 30
BGIC approves 12pc cash dividend
Lufthansa opts for gender-neutral plane greeting
Medical waste treatment services set up in Cox’s Bazar
Flydubai cuts Boeing 737 MAX order by 65 aircraft
NRBC Bank launches five sub-branches
Women traders get 33pc SME loan under stimulus package
Indian train brings 468 tonnes of cotton yarn to Benapole


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft