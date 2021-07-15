Video
NRBC Bank launches five sub-branches

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Desk

With state-of-the-art banking facilities NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank Limited on Wednesday launched its services at Satkhira, Sherpur (Bogra), Chatmohar (Pabna), Saturia (Manikganj) and Sreepur (Ashulia)..
Chairman of the Bank S M Parvez Tamal inaugurated those 5 sub-branches as Chief Guest through video conference. A M Saidur Rahman, Director and Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Golam Awlia,  Managing Director and CEO, Md. Mozammel Hossain, Company Secretary,   Major (Retd.) Parvez Hossain, Head of Support service and Branches Division joined the ceremony through video conference.  
High officials of the Bank and local elites, distinguished clients, businessmen were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of the Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank, according to a press release.


