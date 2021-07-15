Women traders get 33pc SME loan under stimulus package

Managing Director of the SME Foundation Dr Md Mofizur Rahman informed that women entrepreneurs have received 33 percent of the Taka 100 crore loan, distributed by the SME Foundation to overcome loss due to Covid-19.

He urged the concerned banks and financial institutions to take preparation for distributing another Taka 200 crore loans for the current fiscal 2021-22.

Md Mofizur Rahman said this while exchanging views with the representatives of banks and financial institutions through online on Tuesday.

He informed that in the 2020-21 financial year, the SME Foundation distributed about Taka 116 crore among 1,069 entrepreneurs in 54 districts of the country through 13 banks and non-bank financial institutions at just 4 percent interest.

He expressed deep gratitude to the officials of SME Foundation and concerned banks and non-bank financial institutions, especially BRAC Bank and IDLC, for disbursing the loan in less than two months. -BSS















