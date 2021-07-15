Video
Indian train brings 468 tonnes of cotton yarn to Benapole

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

A parcel train containing 468 tonnes of cotton yarn arrived at Benapole from India on Tuesday. It is for the first time that cotton yarn has been sent from India through the rail route to Bangladesh, traders said.
The train has 20 parcel vans and it covered a distance of 1700 kilometres after being flagged from the Ambala Cantonment Station on 27 June.
Earlier, the cotton yarn was used to be imported from India by road in small quantities which was expensive. Moving consignment by goods train required the bulk mobilisation of the cotton yarn.
The Indian Railway authorities took the initiative to facilitate movement of small consignments of upto 500 tonnes in each trip and scheduled a special train for Bangladesh. The consignment will also contribute to the Bangladesh made clothing and textile business, according to Indian newspapers.


