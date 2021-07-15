BD to auction 12 aircraft abandoned at Dhaka airport

The authorities are going to auction 12 aircraft that have been left at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for a long time.

The airlines owning the planes are not paying the fees for the place leading to huge dues while the aircraft are hampering cargo operations at the airport, said Touhid-ul Ahsan, a director at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB.

The planes' registration was cancelled a long time ago, but the owners did not take steps to remove the aircraft after repeated reminders.

"So, we've initiated the process to confiscate the planes. After that, we will auction them in line with the CAAB law," said the Touhid.

United Airways owns eight of the 12 aircraft, Regent Airways two, and GMG Airlines and Avianca Airlines one each.

They owe CAAB billions of takas in parking charges and surcharges, according to officials.

GMG Airlines has been closed for around a decade while the United planes are not flying for several years. Regent suspended flight operations after the coronavirus pandemic had begun.

Officials said CAAB may sell the planes as scrap if they do not get desired price in the auction.

-bdnews24.com






















