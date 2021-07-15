Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD to auction 12 aircraft abandoned at Dhaka airport

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

The authorities are going to auction 12 aircraft that have been left at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for a long time.
The airlines owning the planes are not paying the fees for the place leading to huge dues while the aircraft are hampering cargo operations at the airport, said Touhid-ul Ahsan, a director at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB.
The planes' registration was cancelled a long time ago, but the owners did not take steps to remove the aircraft after repeated reminders.
"So, we've initiated the process to confiscate the planes. After that, we will auction them in line with the CAAB law," said the Touhid.
United Airways owns eight of the 12 aircraft, Regent Airways two, and GMG Airlines and Avianca Airlines one each.
They owe CAAB billions of takas in parking charges and surcharges, according to officials.
GMG Airlines has been closed for around a decade while the United planes are not flying for several years. Regent suspended flight operations after the coronavirus pandemic had begun.
Officials said CAAB may sell the planes as scrap if they do not get desired price in the auction.    
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No trade activities at Panchagarh border till July 30
BGIC approves 12pc cash dividend
Lufthansa opts for gender-neutral plane greeting
Medical waste treatment services set up in Cox’s Bazar
Flydubai cuts Boeing 737 MAX order by 65 aircraft
NRBC Bank launches five sub-branches
Women traders get 33pc SME loan under stimulus package
Indian train brings 468 tonnes of cotton yarn to Benapole


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft