Banks to provide note counting service in cattle markets

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked scheduled banks to provide note counting service through the note counting machine for reducing the Covid-19 infection risk.

The central bank instructed the responsible banks to provide note counting service side by side with fake or forged note detection service, as per a BB circular issued on Tuesday.

Earlier, BB asked commercial banks to set up booths in the cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha to detect fake or forged notes considering the huge cash transaction.

The banks must coordinate with the branches of the central bank outside Dhaka to set up the booths.

In absence of any central bank branch, the banks were instructed to conduct the operation through Sonali Bank.

The central bank also said the banks would have to contact the local authorities including city corporations, district offices, municipalities and the law enforcing agencies to ensure smooth transactions.

The bank booths must feature the identification marks of the fake notes of taka 100, taka 500, and taka 1000 denominations. -BSS











