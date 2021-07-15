Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banks to provide note counting service in cattle markets

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked scheduled banks to provide note counting service through the note counting machine for reducing the Covid-19 infection risk.
The central bank instructed the responsible banks to provide note counting service side by side with fake or forged note detection service, as per a BB circular issued on Tuesday.
Earlier, BB asked commercial banks to set up booths in the cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha to detect fake or forged notes considering the huge cash transaction.
The banks must coordinate with the branches of the central bank outside Dhaka to set up the booths.
In absence of any central bank branch, the banks were instructed to conduct the operation through Sonali Bank.
The central bank also said the banks would have to contact the local authorities including city corporations, district offices, municipalities and the law enforcing agencies to ensure smooth transactions.
The bank booths must feature the identification marks of the fake notes of taka 100, taka 500, and taka 1000 denominations.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No trade activities at Panchagarh border till July 30
BGIC approves 12pc cash dividend
Lufthansa opts for gender-neutral plane greeting
Medical waste treatment services set up in Cox’s Bazar
Flydubai cuts Boeing 737 MAX order by 65 aircraft
NRBC Bank launches five sub-branches
Women traders get 33pc SME loan under stimulus package
Indian train brings 468 tonnes of cotton yarn to Benapole


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft