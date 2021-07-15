BD to import 10 lakh bales of cotton a year from India



The signing of MoU was planned earlier, but was delayed due to elections in India and subsequent a massive surge in pandemic infections. When signed it is going to facilitate a Government to Government transaction, trade circles said.

Bangladesh annually imports upto 30 lakh bales of cotton, including Indian products

This Memorandum will be signed soon and will be handled by Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCI). This is the first time that CCI is trying to enter the export market directly and will handle exporting the item to Bangladesh, said Indian news agencies.

The contract is in final stages with both the governments actively negotiating the deals. Bangladesh is worried with the government export guarantee, arguing that government of India takes a lot of time with the supplies, where as the private exporters are quite prompt.

CCI procured around 100 bales of cotton in the cotton season 2020-21 at MSP of Rs 5,515 per quintal for medium staple cotton and Rs 5,825 per quintal for long staple cotton.













