

BCI Acting President Preeti Chakraborty flanked by other leaders of BCI





Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) Acting President Preeti Chakraborty flanked by other leaders of BCI, handing over medical equipment to Faridpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Md Siddiqur Rahman at BCI Board Room in Dhaka on Wednesday. Oxygen cylinders (full-set) High-flow Nasal Cannula and other equipment were given to the representatives of highly pandemic infected districts of Khulna, Jossor, Rangpur and Faridpur on the occasion