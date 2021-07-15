

Call for counting people with disabilities in Census 2021

The Alliance has made this appeal to the government in a webinar titled

"Making Disability Inclusive 6th Population and Housing Census 2021 organised on Wednesday. Planning Minister MA. Mannan MP and Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics Deputy Director General Ghose Subobrata attended the webinar as the chief guest and the special guest respectively while Impact Foundation Trustee Monsur Ahmed Choudhury presided ove.

The Alliance has also put forward a few specific recommendations to the government to make the PHC 2021 disability inclusive. The key-note paper presented by Sightsavers Advocacy Coordinator Ayon Debnath unveiled that the existing data available in the country as to people with disabilities is backdated and needs to be upgraded through the PHC 2021 along with gathering disability disaggregated data of all Bangladeshis. Referring PHC 2021 a golden opportunity for Bangladesh to count all Bangladeshi citizens, the presenter also stressed collecting disability disaggregated data based on the legal obligations outlined in the Persons with Disabilities Rights and Protection Act, 2013 and the National Action Plan on Disability 2019 of the country.

Speaking as the chief guest Planning Minister MA Mannan MP said, "The Government of Bangladesh is highly sensitive to ensuring the rights of the people with disabilities in Bangladesh. The Persons with Disabilities Rights and Protection Act 2013 has been enacted and the Action Plan on Disability has been prepared by the government in 2019."

Referring this, Planning Minister said, "Planning Ministry and BBS are putting and will put efforts to gather the data of the people with disabilities in the upcoming Census 2021 and consult with organisations of persons with disabilities".

Disability Alliance on SDGs Bangladesh Convener and Country Director of Sightsavers Amrita Rejina Rozario commented, "Bangladesh is graduating from the category of Least Developed Countries (LDC) to become a developing country. This huge milestone boosted the confidence of the government and development actors to transform the country into an upper middle-income country by 2031 and a high-income country by 2041. However, to achieve this milestone in its true sense, there is no alternative to gathering disability disaggregated data and removing discrepancy of disability data that still exists in the country."

The questionnaire for the PHC 2021 data collection has mentioned six non-mutually exclusive types of persons with disabilities whereas the Persons with Disabilities Rights and Protection Act 2013 has defined twelve types of disabilities.

Highlighting this point of Access Bangladesh Foundation Executive Director Albert Mollah called on the government to align the questionnaire with the Act and produce a braille version of the same.

Ghose Subobrata welcomed the recommendations made and proposed signing an MoU between the BBS and the Disability Alliance to exchange more technical cooperation to make the census more disability inclusive.













