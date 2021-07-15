

Non-complaint factories won’t be able to sell products

He also hinted that like Accord and Alliance in the RMG sector, a body would be formed to provide long-term financing to the industries, which strictly follow compliance issue, so that these industries can become compliant.

Salman came up with such observations at a webinar tilted 'Reviving the Leather Sector in the Aftermath of COVID-19' as the chief guest jointly organized by the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF), Research Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) and The Asia Foundation (TAF) held at Zoom Platform on Tuesday.

Speakers at the webinar stressed the need for ensuring compliance in the local industries especially in the leather sector industries to become more competitive.

They also stressed the need for forming a task force in this sector to look at the recommendations from different stakeholders and work on the betterment of the leather sector Industries as well as improving rawhide management in an integrated way.

They also advocated for modernizing and making more functional the Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in Savar through addressing its loopholes, improving solid waste management, addressing the environmental and labour rights issues in this sector and thus manufacturing quality products and providing the same facilities to all other sectors that the RMG sector is now enjoying.

Former Advisor to the Caretaker Government Syed Manzur Elahi joined it as the guest of honor.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Chairman, BFLLFEA Mohiuddin Ahmed Mahin and Chairman, BTA Md Shaheen Ahamed joined it as the special guests.

Professor and Director, ILET, DU Dr. M Mizanur Rahman, Managing Director, DTIEWTPCL (TIED) Brig. Gen. M Zahid Hasan and President of Tannery Workers' Union Abul Kalam Azad attended the webinar as panel discussants.

Managing Director of Apex Footwear Ltd Syed Nasim Manzur, Chairman of RAPID Dr. Mohammad Abdur Razzaque and its Executive Director Dr. Abu Eusuf jointly presented the keynote paper.

Country Representative of Asia Foundation Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj delivered the welcome remarks.

ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy chaired the event while ERF General Secretary S M Rashidul Islam moderated the event.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Prime Minister's Adviser Salman F Rahman stressed the need for ensuring full value chain compliance in the leather industry starting from livestock and processing of leather to manufacturing of finished goods.

Referring to the recent tragic fire incident of a Sajeeb Group (Hashem Foods factory) in Narayanganj that left at least 51 workers dead, Salman said that the government is in a serious problem regarding domestic industry compliance.

He said the fire incident has severely damaged the image of the country, but the government has taken up the matter seriously.

Salman also suggested forming organizations like Accord and Alliance to strictly make domestic industries complaint, adding that if the domestic industries do not become compliant, it would be ensured that these Industries could not sell their products in the market.

"We'll have to make the environment of the industries compliant, this is something we're thinking seriously and we'll work on improving domestic compliance," he added.

Regarding the issue of making functional the CETP of leather industries in Savar, the Adviser said although there was progress, but unfortunately the results were not up to the desired level.

He said that the CEPT in Savar has been brought under a structure, but it is yet to be made fully compliant.

The Adviser said that the original design of the SAVAR CETP was under capacity while more awareness should be created among users on usage of water at the CETP.

He said although the CETP is not now fully complaint, but the good thing was that it has become operational. "Now the next step will be to make it compliant.......we'll have to seriously address the solid waste, we're nearly there and we'll solve it."

Regarding Hazaribagh, known for formerly hosting the tannery Industries, Salman said that as per the vision of the Prime Minister, this "red zone" would be turned into "green zone" as RAJUK has been working to this end.

Terming RMG as one of the most successful sectors of Bangladesh despite not being a cotton growing country, he said that the other sectors should enjoy the same facilities that the RMG sector has enjoyed over the years for which the Ministry of Commerce should pursue a full-fledged export promotion.

Turning to the labour rights issue, Salman said that the government is giving a lot of importance over the matter. "We're meeting international standards to a large extent. Even though if there is any gap, we'll address that as the government is very much committed to do that."

About the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Prime Minister's Adviser said that vaccines are coming and the government is trying that all eligible people are vaccinated. He said that the age limit for vaccination has been lowered to 35 and it will be further lowered so that everyone can been vaccinated as soon as possible. -BSS





