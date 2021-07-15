Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK inflation accelerates close to three-year peak

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

LONDON, July 14: Britain's annual inflation rate has jumped close to a three-year peak as consumer prices accelerate on easing coronavirus restrictions, official data showed Wednesday, fanning global inflationary fears.
The Consumer Prices Index hit 2.5 percent in June from 2.1 percent in May, the Office for National Statistics revealed in a statement one day after news of spiking US inflation.
That marked the highest rate since August 2018, with prices lifted by the economy's phased reopening as well as soaring motor fuel and oil prices.
Market expectations had been for a rate of 2.2 percent.
"Inflation rose for the fourth consecutive month to its highest rate for almost three years," said ONS statistician Jonathan Athow.
"The rise was widespread, for example coming from price increases for food and for second-hand cars where there are reports of increased demand.
"Some of the increase is from temporary effects, for example rising fuel prices which continue to increase inflation, but much of this is due to prices recovering from lows earlier in the pandemic."
Increasing clothing and footwear prices also added upward pressure.
Inflation has accelerated sharply since March, when the UK government began a phased lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
The rate had topped 2.0 percent in May, breaching the Bank of England's target level for the first time since 2019.
The economy is meanwhile set to fully reopen next Monday, with the lifting of most pandemic curbs in England.
Investors are on red alert over global inflation as pent-up demand and galloping prices could force policymakers to raise interest rates, hindering economic recovery.
A key driver of the inflation that countries have experienced in recent months has been surging commodity prices -- particularly oil.
The BoE warned last month of a temporary UK inflation spike to 3.0 percent as the economy reopens, as it left monetary policy unchanged.
It remains keen not to snub out any nascent economic recovery by raising interest rates too soon.
Both the Federal Reserve and ECB have kept their own ultra-low rates and economic support measures intact, insisting also that high inflation would be temporary. Data however showed Tuesday that the US CPI inflation spiked to 5.4 percent in the 12 months ended in June. That was the highest rate since August 2008.
"We are still stuck in inflationary limbo, where we can't tell if rising prices are a statistical blip, or a more concerning and permanent feature of the global economic recovery," said AJ Bell analyst Laith Khalaf.
"Things aren't running quite as hot on this side of the Atlantic, with UK inflation still only around half the rate in the US.
"Nonetheless, the direction and speed of travel is worrying."
The BoE's key task is to use monetary policy to keep annual UK inflation close to a government-set target level of 2.0 percent in order to preserve the value of the pound.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No trade activities at Panchagarh border till July 30
BGIC approves 12pc cash dividend
Lufthansa opts for gender-neutral plane greeting
Medical waste treatment services set up in Cox’s Bazar
Flydubai cuts Boeing 737 MAX order by 65 aircraft
NRBC Bank launches five sub-branches
Women traders get 33pc SME loan under stimulus package
Indian train brings 468 tonnes of cotton yarn to Benapole


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft