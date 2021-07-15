BB to issue new currency notes worth Tk 300b ahead of Eid

Bangladesh Bank (BB) is going to issue new currency notes worth around Tk 300 billion on the occasion of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha, a senior banker at the central bank said.

These notes will be released keeping in mind the increased demand of the customers for money for Eid shopping. Like last time, new notes will not be available at the central bank counter during this Eid. Customers will be able to collect new notes from commercial banks counter, said the source on Wednesday.

The central bank source said sufficient quantity of note has already been ready for release considering the demand from various banks. That means new notes will be provided to the banks as per their demand. Distribution of these notes has already started. Every day new notes are being supplied to the banks in the light of their demand.

Earlier, the central bank had released new notes worth Tk 14,000 crore on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Last year also no new notes was given from the counter of BB. The decision was made mainly to avoid crowding amid coronavirus conditions.

The source at the central bank said, "More than Tk300 billion worth new notes have been prepared for Eid-ul-Azha." The new notes include Tk 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1000 denomination currency. notes. .

AKM Mohiuddin Azad, executive director and acting spokesperson of BB on Wednesday said "Every year, new notes are issued and released in the market based on demand-supply policy." The demand for new notes is high before the two Eids.

With that in mind, new notes are being released. New notes circulation from various banks counters have already started to go into the market. According to the demand of the banks, notes will be released in the market, he said.







