LafargeHolcim BD makes huge business amid C-19

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh continued its growth momentum in Q2 (April-June) as the operating EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) surged by solid 342 per cent.

Net Sales growth of 79% in the quarter was is a strong manifestation of a wider acceptance of the company's newly launched brand and reflection of customers' confidence on our new "Aggregate" business.

During the period Earnings per share (EPS) increased by a staggering 248 per cent, says a press release.

"We have remained steadfast in our journey of being innovative and sustainable. Our 'Holcim Water Protect', sustainable waste management solution 'Geocycle', new Aggregate business has set a solid momentum. Indomitable passion and spirit of our employees has helped to deliver such sustained performance," the press release quoted LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd CEO Rajesh Surana as saying on the occasion.

Net Sales during the Q2, 2021 has gone up to Tk 4,737 million from Tk 2,641 million while operating EBIT increased to Tk 1,187 million from Tk 268 million from Q2 last year. The company was successful in managing significant portion of the increased input cost through effective pricing.

Company's pursuit in strengthening the digital footprint, maximizing the outreach by bringing in innovative channel implementation, unveiling of the new look of Supercrete, driving seamless cost effectiveness programs, all these have played very instrumental role.

Bangladesh has very encouraging growth indicators and is steadily emerging as a potential hub in the region. The Company is very optimistic on the future economic growth, particularly in the construction industry.







