Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt launches digital cattle haat to curb Covid infection

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Correspondent

The government on Tuesday launched a digital platform that enables customers to purchase sacrificial cattle for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha Muslim feast of sacrifice without risking themselves of pandemic infections.
Customers and sellers across the country can now buy and sell cattle online for the Eid visiting the online portal: www.digitalhaat.net.
The platform features all the online cattle selling platforms from the district and Upazila levels and a buyer can see the cattle before making a purchase from any part of the country.
An escrow payment system has also been introduced so that the customers' money will be sent to the buyers account only after meeting all the conditions.
With an escrow payment, the seller will only receive the funds when the buyer has received and accepted the products and/or services that are part of the transaction. However, the seller knows they will receive payment because escrow system is holding the funds on their behalf.
The facility of the digital haat will also be available at www.ekshop.gov.bd and www.foodfornation.gov.bd.
The joint initiative, featuring the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, and e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB), was launched with the technical assistance of the A2I.
Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, inaugurated the digital haat at a virtual event. "Through the digital qurbani haat, the sellers of sacrificial animals will get a fair price and the buyers will get the assurance of buying the right animal," Karim said.
ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, said information technology was now being used in education, healthcare, agriculture, trade, administration and even judicial activities.
"This digital haat is a safe and environmentally friendly platform, where customers can buy affordable cattle for sacrifice," he added. The ICT State Minister went on to say that Bangladesh has transformed its physical haats into digital haats this year. "In 2020, we were able to bring some city corporations, districts and a small number of upazilas on the digital platform," he said.
"But this time, as a result of preparation in advance, the initiative has been taken for the farmers to present their animals in the digital market from all the districts, Upazilas and even villages," Palak added.
Around 241 hats were connected to the platform through 1,843 online shops including marginal ones. More than 19 lakh people have visited the digital haat so far and a call center has also been set up to deal with various complaints about the online market.
During the inauguration, Palak purchased a sacrificial cow for Tk 70,000, which was later donated to an organisation called Manab Seba, run by e-Cab, for distribution among the needy. It took him about three minutes and six seconds to complete the whole process of buying a cow online.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No trade activities at Panchagarh border till July 30
BGIC approves 12pc cash dividend
Lufthansa opts for gender-neutral plane greeting
Medical waste treatment services set up in Cox’s Bazar
Flydubai cuts Boeing 737 MAX order by 65 aircraft
NRBC Bank launches five sub-branches
Women traders get 33pc SME loan under stimulus package
Indian train brings 468 tonnes of cotton yarn to Benapole


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft