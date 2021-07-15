DSE continues to gain, CSE slides on volatility

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) continued to rise as investors continued their buying spree with positive sentiment, ahead of Eid-ul-Azha holiday beginning from July 19.

However, indices on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid amid volatile trade that resulted selling pressure at the close of the trading.

Following the previous day's sharp rise, the market opened higher and the key index soared about 30 points within the first hour of trading. But late hours selling pressure wiped out most of the early gains.

Meanwhile, only three trading days are left before the Eid holidays as Eid-Ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 21.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 7.31 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 6,273, the highest since January 4, 2018, when the DSEX was at 6,302.

The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 0.94 points to finish at 2,274. However, the DSE Shariah Index saw a fractional loss of 0.99 points to close at 1,353. Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 16.49 billion on the country's premier bourse, which was 1.14 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 16.68 billion.

Losers took a marginal lead over the gainers, as out of 373 issues traded, 174 ended lower, 166 higher and 33 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 268,447 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 615.84 million shares and mutual fund units.

On CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 18 points to 18,201 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 10 points to 10,922 at the close..

Of the issues traded, 143 declined, 139 advanced and 33 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 27.31 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 530 million.















