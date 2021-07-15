Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DSE continues to gain, CSE slides on volatility

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) continued to rise as investors continued their buying spree with positive sentiment, ahead of Eid-ul-Azha holiday beginning from July 19.
However, indices on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid amid volatile trade that resulted selling pressure at the close of the trading.
Following the previous day's sharp rise, the market opened higher and the key index soared about 30 points within the first hour of trading. But late hours selling pressure wiped out most of the early gains.
Meanwhile, only three trading days are left before the Eid holidays as Eid-Ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 21.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 7.31 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 6,273, the highest since January 4, 2018, when the DSEX was at 6,302.
The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 0.94 points to finish at 2,274. However, the DSE Shariah Index saw a fractional loss of 0.99 points to close at 1,353. Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 16.49 billion on the country's premier bourse, which was 1.14 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 16.68 billion.
Losers took a marginal lead over the gainers, as out of 373 issues traded, 174 ended lower, 166 higher and 33 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 268,447 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 615.84 million shares and mutual fund units.
On CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 18 points to 18,201 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 10 points to 10,922 at the close..
Of the issues traded, 143 declined, 139 advanced and 33 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 27.31 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 530 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No trade activities at Panchagarh border till July 30
BGIC approves 12pc cash dividend
Lufthansa opts for gender-neutral plane greeting
Medical waste treatment services set up in Cox’s Bazar
Flydubai cuts Boeing 737 MAX order by 65 aircraft
NRBC Bank launches five sub-branches
Women traders get 33pc SME loan under stimulus package
Indian train brings 468 tonnes of cotton yarn to Benapole


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft