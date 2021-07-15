Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India to prevent alleged jute dumping from Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

July 14: The Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) has alleged that a section of Indian traders imports a bulk of jute products from the exempted mills and such mills supply beyond their capacity sourcing the produce from other non-exempted mills in Bangladesh.
"This is an absolute abuse of their special status causing harm to the Indian jute industry," IJMA president Raghevendra Gupta said."This is an absolute abuse of their special status causing harm to the Indian jute industry," IJMA president Raghevendra Gupta said.
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), has ordered an investigation into the Sunset Review clause concerning the import of jute products originating from Bangladesh and Nepal under the Customs Tariff Act, 1975. The order has been given to prevent the Indian jute industry from getting badly hurt from the rampart import of jute yarn (multiple folded/cabled and single), hessian fabrics and jute sacking bags taking place.
The imports are happening on the strength of an earlier exemption given to some jute mills in Bangladesh by the Indian authorities against anti-dumping duty (ADD) and circumvention duty (CVD).
The Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) has alleged that a section of Indian traders imports a bulk of jute products from the exempted mills and such mills supply beyond their capacity sourcing the produce from other non-exempted mills in Bangladesh.
"This is an absolute abuse of their special status causing harm to the Indian jute industry," IJMA president Raghevendra Gupta said.
The government of Bangladesh extends cash subsidies between 7.5% and 20% on their exports of jute products. Further, jute goods from Bangladesh and Nepal flow freely into India sans any duty under the SAFTA treaty.    -ET Bureau


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No trade activities at Panchagarh border till July 30
BGIC approves 12pc cash dividend
Lufthansa opts for gender-neutral plane greeting
Medical waste treatment services set up in Cox’s Bazar
Flydubai cuts Boeing 737 MAX order by 65 aircraft
NRBC Bank launches five sub-branches
Women traders get 33pc SME loan under stimulus package
Indian train brings 468 tonnes of cotton yarn to Benapole


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft